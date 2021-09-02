Colorado Hospitals Cope With New Surge Of COVID-19 Patients

Colorado hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients again, and medical staff are feeling the stress. Some hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients now than this time last year. Dr. Michelle Barron is the senior medical director of infection prevention for UC Health, overseeing 13 hospitals across the state. Dr. Steven Loecke is the chief medical officer for Banner Fort Collins Medical Center and McKee Medical Center. We spoke with them about how staff are adjusting treatment plans to manage the latest surge.