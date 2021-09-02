© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Hospitals Cope With New Surge Of COVID-19 Patients

Published September 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM MDT
hospital_emergency_room_20150223.jpg
Tony Webster/CC BY-SA 2.0
/

Colorado hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients again, and medical staff are feeling the stress. Some hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients now than this time last year. Dr. Michelle Barron is the senior medical director of infection prevention for UC Health, overseeing 13 hospitals across the state. Dr. Steven Loecke is the chief medical officer for Banner Fort Collins Medical Center and McKee Medical Center. We spoke with them about how staff are adjusting treatment plans to manage the latest surge.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionCoronavirusCOVID-19Hospitals
Stay Connected
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
See stories by Tess Novotny