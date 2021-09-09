Clinical Researcher Breaks Down The Science Behind COVID-19 Booster Shots

Last month, the Biden administration committed to providing tens of millions of COVID-19 booster shots to vaccinated adults by Sept. 20. As of now, the FDA has only approved booster shots for people who are immunocompromised. Research trials testing the impact of booster shots are still underway, and some scientists say Biden’s September goal may be too ambitious.

Dr. Thomas Campbell is a professor of medicine and the chief clinical researcher for UCHealth. He spoke with Colorado Edition's Erin O'Toole about the science behind booster shots, and how they might impact the spread of the coronavirus.