Clinical Researcher Breaks Down The Science Behind COVID-19 Booster Shots

Published September 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM MDT
DSC_0532.JPG
Matt Bloom
/
KUNC
COVID-19 vaccines rest on a table at a clinic in Aurora in February.

Last month, the Biden administration committed to providing tens of millions of COVID-19 booster shots to vaccinated adults by Sept. 20. As of now, the FDA has only approved booster shots for people who are immunocompromised. Research trials testing the impact of booster shots are still underway, and some scientists say Biden’s September goal may be too ambitious.

Dr. Thomas Campbell is a professor of medicine and the chief clinical researcher for UCHealth. He spoke with Colorado Edition's Erin O'Toole about the science behind booster shots, and how they might impact the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19CoronavirusCoronavirus Vaccine
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
