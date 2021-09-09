Colorado Edition: Vaccine Booster Shots, Revisiting Early Coverage Of 9/11, And Fentanyl Testing

The Biden administration recently committed to providing tens of millions of COVID-19 booster shots to vaccinated adults, but the FDA has yet to approve this lofty goal. UCHealth’s Dr. Thomas Campbell tells us more about the science behind booster shots and the impact it might have on mitigating the spread of the virus.

And while we have spent the last two days bringing you stories about the dangers of the fentanyl, today, Madelyn Beck shares new efforts to test for the lethal synthetic opioid in the final part of a three-part series from the Mountain West New Bureau.

Finally, as we continue to look back at KUNC’s early coverage of the 9/11, our news director Brian Larson shares his experience reporting on the first and third anniversaries of the attacks.

