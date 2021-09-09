© 2021
Remembering The Remembrance Of 9/11

Published September 9, 2021 at 1:40 PM MDT
helping_hands_911_memorial_st_pauls_2003_shannon_mcgee_cc-by-sa.jpg
Shannon McGee
/
CC BY-SA 2.0
A 9/11 memorial created by children in 2003, on display at St. Paul's Chapel in New York City.

The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 is upon us, and this weekend, ceremonies to honor the lives of the lost are cropping up across the country. Although the terrorist attacks took place 1,800 miles away, many people in Colorado and across the country, were deeply impacted by the event.

In 2002 and 2004, KUNC’s Brian Larson was working as a host and reporter covering remembrance events in Colorado. Today, he spoke with Colorado Edition's Erin O’Toole about his experiences attending public gatherings, a patriotic “healing field,” and talking with Coloradans about how they were reflecting on the infamous day.

Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day.
Brian Larson
Email: brian.larson@kunc.org
