Remembering The Remembrance Of 9/11

The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 is upon us, and this weekend, ceremonies to honor the lives of the lost are cropping up across the country. Although the terrorist attacks took place 1,800 miles away, many people in Colorado and across the country, were deeply impacted by the event.

In 2002 and 2004, KUNC’s Brian Larson was working as a host and reporter covering remembrance events in Colorado. Today, he spoke with Colorado Edition's Erin O’Toole about his experiences attending public gatherings, a patriotic “healing field,” and talking with Coloradans about how they were reflecting on the infamous day.