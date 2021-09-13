Colorado Edition: Texans Travel West For Abortions; Wheelchair Rugby Paralympian Brings Home Silver

Texas recently outlawed most abortions after six weeks. As a result, Texans are already traveling to Colorado and other Western states for abortions. Adrienne Mansanares, chief experience officer for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, joined us to talk about how the Texas law is impacting local abortion care.

The 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo wrapped up earlier this month on Sept. 5. Adam Scaturro, who grew up in Lakewood, was a member of the U.S. Paralympic wheelchair rugby team that took the silver medal. He joined us to discuss his athletic journey and the future of Paralympic games.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.