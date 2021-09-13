Texans Travel to Colorado, Other Western States Seeking Abortions

A Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect earlier this month. This is forcing many Texans who need abortions to seek care outside their home state, including in Colorado. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, which oversees clinics in Colorado, New Mexico, Southern Nevada and Wyoming, is stepping up to help the wave of new patients. But clinics are feeling strained.

Adrienne Mansanares, chief experience officer for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, joined us to talk about how the Texas law is impacting abortion care in Colorado and across the West.