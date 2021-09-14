Colorado Edition: COVID Test Demands Increase, A Booster Shot Update, Helping Houseless COVID Patients, And Artwork Behind Bars

While demand for COVID-19 testing is outweighing supply in many Colorado cities, KUNC’s Matt Bloom tells us how state and local providers are responding to this challenge. And while the delta variant continues to surge, we hear the latest on the state’s booster shot rollout plan.

But more testing and booster shots aren’t the only avenues public health departments are taking to grapple with the growing number of COVID-19 case numbers. We check in with Kurt Firnhaber, director of Housing and Human Services for the city of Boulder, to learn about the reopening of a COVID-19 recovery center that offers houseless individuals a place to recover from the virus.

And we pay a visit to Denver, where KUNC’s Alana Schreiber met with artist and entrepreneur Buck Adams to learn about his organization that helps rehabilitate former inmates by promoting their artwork made in prison.