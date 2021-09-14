To Address Homelessness And The Delta Surge, Boulder's COVID-19 Recovery Center Reopens

In early September, the city of Boulder reopened its COVID-19 Recovery Center, or CRC. Located at 3845 Stanford Court, the CRC gives unhoused individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who are experiencing symptoms, a place to recover.

Back in June, when COVID-19 rates were going down and vaccination rates were going up, the CRC closed its doors. But with the recent surge of the delta variant, the site reopened.

Erin O'Toole spoke with Kurt Firnhaber, the director of Housing and Human Services for the city of Boulder, to talk more about the COVID recovery process for people experiencing homelessness.