KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: How The System Of Policing in Boulder Is Responding To Calls For Change

Published September 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM MDT
Boulder_Police_Pearlstreet.JPG
Scott Franz
/
KUNC
A Boulder police cruiser patrols Pearl Street in downtown Boulder. Police Chief Maris Herold says an officer's education level is an important part of recruiting because studies show police are less violent if they have college degrees.

Earlier this month, we brought you three stories that looked at changes to the law enforcement system in Boulder. KUNC’s Leigh Paterson and Scott Franz examined police officer mental health, how officers try to build trust in the communities they serve, and how departments are grappling with a shortage of officers.

Today we look back at the series, Under Pressure, to understand how pushes for reform from local communities are impacting police departments as a whole.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. 

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available as a podcast on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m. 

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

