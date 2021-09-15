Colorado Edition: How The System Of Policing in Boulder Is Responding To Calls For Change

Earlier this month, we brought you three stories that looked at changes to the law enforcement system in Boulder. KUNC’s Leigh Paterson and Scott Franz examined police officer mental health, how officers try to build trust in the communities they serve, and how departments are grappling with a shortage of officers.

Today we look back at the series, Under Pressure, to understand how pushes for reform from local communities are impacting police departments as a whole.

