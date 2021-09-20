Colorado Edition: State GOP Remains In Primaries; Financial Aid For Undocumented Students; Stories Of A Former TB Treatment Facility

On Saturday, the Colorado Republican Party’s central committee met to vote on a proposal to pull out of the 2022 primary elections. They rejected the proposal, which would have prevented 1.7 million unaffiliated voters from participating in the GOP’s primaries. We hear from Colorado Sun reporter Jesse Paul, who attended the meeting in Pueblo.

And as students across the country are returning to college, KUNC’s Stephanie Daniel tells us how some states, including Colorado, are passing laws to make higher education more affordable for undocumented students.

We also travel down to Colorado Springs and back in time to the 1800s, when Colorado was known as the “World Sanatorium.” We hear from businessman and ad-hoc documentarian Darin Zaruba about renovating a former tuberculosis treatment facility, and the fascinating documents he found at the site.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

