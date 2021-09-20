Colorado Republicans Reject Proposal To Opt Out Of 2022 Primaries

Colorado Republicans on Saturday overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to opt out of the 2022 primary elections. This would have stopped 1.7 million unaffiliated voters from voting for Republican candidates in the 2022 primaries. Supporters of the proposal believed opting out and switching to a caucus or assembly voting process could ensure party purity and stop voter fraud.

Colorado Sun political reporter and editor Jesse Paul attended the Saturday meeting. He spoke with Colorado Edition about what he heard, and Republican concerns over local elections.