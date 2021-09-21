Colorado Edition: Northern Colorado Universities And Colleges Striving To Become More Diverse, Equitable And Accountable

The University of Northern Colorado is anticipating that Hispanic and Latino students will soon make up 25% of total enrollment. Tobias Guzmán, interim vice president for student affairs, tells us how this will propel the university on its pursuit of being designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution.

We also look back on a story about Dominique David-Chavez, whose natural resource and reconciliation course at Colorado State University examines how colonialism has shaped environmental policy and resource management.

And, we revisit a conversation with Abenicio Rael, executive director of equity and inclusion at Front Range Community College, to learn how he plans to help students of all backgrounds achieve academic success.

