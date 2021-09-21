© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Northern Colorado Universities And Colleges Striving To Become More Diverse, Equitable And Accountable

Published September 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM MDT
Colorado State University
John Eisele
/
Colorado State University Photography
Colorado State University.

The University of Northern Colorado is anticipating that Hispanic and Latino students will soon make up 25% of total enrollment. Tobias Guzmán, interim vice president for student affairs, tells us how this will propel the university on its pursuit of being designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution.

We also look back on a story about Dominique David-Chavez, whose natural resource and reconciliation course at Colorado State University examines how colonialism has shaped environmental policy and resource management.

And, we revisit a conversation with Abenicio Rael, executive director of equity and inclusion at Front Range Community College, to learn how he plans to help students of all backgrounds achieve academic success.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. 

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available as a podcast on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m. 

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
See stories by Colorado Edition