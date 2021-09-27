Colorado Edition: Legacy Of Discrimination In The Mountain West; Investigating The Air Pollution Control Division

Sundown towns are communities that once prohibited or pushed out people of color or other marginalized groups from living within city limits. And while the practice began in the late 19th century, the legacy lives on today. As part of a new series from the Mountain West News Bureau, “After the Sun Goes Down,” KUNC’s Stephanie Daniel tells us about the lives of Chinese workers who flocked to Colorado in search of gold, and the discrimination they often faced.

Back in March, three employees of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment filed a formal whistleblower complaint, alleging that high-level leaders in the Air Pollution Control Division instructed them to ignore federal evaluation standards for some major polluters. We speak to Colorado Newsline reporter Chase Woodruff about his investigation of the inner-workings of APCD in his new four-part series, “Smokescreen.”

