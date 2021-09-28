Colorado Edition: An Idaho Town's Racist Legacy; Elk Rut Season; Restaurant Worker Shortages

In the early 1900s, white people in Moscow, Idaho expelled a small community of Chinese residents. KUNC's Robyn Vincent reports on how that racist event still has ripple effects for people of color in the community today.

We also learn about the approaching annual ritual of the elk rut — the sound of elk bulls cruising for a date in the Rocky Mountains. Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s big game manager Andy Holland fills us in.

And, we hear how restaurants are handling staff shortages as consumer spending in the food and service industry returns to pre-pandemic levels. Kevin Grossi, chef and owner of The Regional restaurant in Fort Collins, and Denise Mickelsen, communication director for the Colorado Restaurant Association, join us to discuss.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.