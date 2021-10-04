© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Harm reduction takes a different approach to addiction recovery

Published October 4, 2021 at 1:34 PM MDT
Syringe.jpg
National Institutes of Health

September was National Recovery Month, and according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), the designation is meant to support substance addiction treatment and promote the voices of a proud recovery community.

But not all substance abuse treatment programs look alike. Here in this state, the Colorado Health Network, or CHN, takes a less traditional, more person-first approach. Rather than solely focusing on encouraging clients to enter rehabilitation centers and quit using altogether, CHN is committed to helping clients reach the goals they set for themselves, prioritizing harm reduction and “safer use” practices, such as using clean needles.

To learn more about harm reduction approaches, Colorado Edition spoke with Prevention Services director for the Colorado Health Network, Matthew Fischer, and CHN graduate intern and social work student at Colorado State University, Rebecca McLaughlin.

AddictionAddiction Treatment
