Harm reduction takes a different approach to addiction recovery

September was National Recovery Month, and according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), the designation is meant to support substance addiction treatment and promote the voices of a proud recovery community.

But not all substance abuse treatment programs look alike. Here in this state, the Colorado Health Network, or CHN, takes a less traditional, more person-first approach. Rather than solely focusing on encouraging clients to enter rehabilitation centers and quit using altogether, CHN is committed to helping clients reach the goals they set for themselves, prioritizing harm reduction and “safer use” practices, such as using clean needles.