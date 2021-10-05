Adjunct community college instructors call for better pay and benefits

The Colorado Community College System has pledged to make secondary education more equitable and accessible to all students. But some faculty in the system feel excluded from that mission.

In September, two Front Range Community College instructors published an opinion piece in the Colorado Sun describing how they felt exploited as adjunct, or part-time, faculty. They described how the system relies on part-time educators, who outnumber full-time instructors four to one, but underpays them. In most cases, they do not receive benefits like healthcare.

Mark DuCharme, an English composition teacher at Front Range Community College in Westminster, is one of the authors of that opinion piece. He joined us to share his experience, and what changes he wants to see.