© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Adjunct community college instructors call for better pay and benefits

Published October 5, 2021 at 2:18 PM MDT
community_college_denver_jeffrey_beall_cc-by-sa.jpg
Jeffrey Beall
/
CC BY-SA 2.0

The Colorado Community College System has pledged to make secondary education more equitable and accessible to all students. But some faculty in the system feel excluded from that mission.

In September, two Front Range Community College instructors published an opinion piece in the Colorado Sun describing how they felt exploited as adjunct, or part-time, faculty. They described how the system relies on part-time educators, who outnumber full-time instructors four to one, but underpays them. In most cases, they do not receive benefits like healthcare.

Mark DuCharme, an English composition teacher at Front Range Community College in Westminster, is one of the authors of that opinion piece. He joined us to share his experience, and what changes he wants to see.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionJobsHigher Education (College)Universities and Colleges
Stay Connected
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
See stories by Tess Novotny
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole