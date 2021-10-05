© 2021
San Juan County is one of America's most-vaccinated counties. So why is COVID-19 still a problem there?

Published October 5, 2021 at 2:04 PM MDT
A bird's eye view of the former mining camp, now town of Silverton, Colorado from a nearby vantage point which shows the town and its early autumn mountain surroundings.
Mike McBey
/
CC BY 2.0
The town of Silverton, Colorado, photographed in 2013. San Juan County's single incorporated town boasts one of the nation's highest vaccination rates.

San Juan County, with its single incorporated town of Silverton, is a popular destination spot. It’s also one of the top 10 most-vaccinated counties in the nation. 99.9% of its eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But despite high vaccination rates, the pandemic is still impacting the day to day for many in this southwestern Colorado county. And recent spikes in cases and outbreaks over the summer have demonstrated that health measures beyond just getting the vaccine are critical in the battle against COVID-19.

Rae Ellen Bichell, a reporter with Kaiser Health News, recently reported on San Juan County and the strategies public health officials there are employing to keep its highly vaccinated population safe. She joined us to talk about what's going in San Juan County now that its approaching the end of a bump in tourism, and what lessons the rest of the state can take away from their experience.

Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
Henry Zimmerman
I host and produce KUNC’s in-depth, regional newsmagazine Colorado Edition, which has me searching across our state for peculiar and impactful stories to bring to listeners, always with a focus on empowering the people who hear our show and speaking through them to our guests. I am also a big nerd about field recording and audio editing, my dedication to which I hope serves our listeners who care about audio as much as I do
