Colorado Edition: Athlete mental health; celebrating NPR’s founding mothers

Published October 8, 2021 at 2:29 PM MDT
National Public Radio staffer Susan Stamberg is pictured in her Washington office, Oct. 13, 1979.

When U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team and all-around competitions at the Olympics earlier this year, many were shocked to see the defending gold medalist step down at the top of her game — especially because she was not suffering from a physical injury, but a mental health concern. We spoke to Denver sports and performance psychologist Dr. Steve Portenga to learn more about the unseen struggles of many professional athletes.

And as NPR celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, we reflect on how public radio has opened up doors for female broadcast journalists. We listen back to a conversation with journalist and author Lisa Napoli about her book on NPR’s founding mothers, Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.
 
Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

