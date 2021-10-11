Colorado Edition: Independent redistricting commission; Latino history in Northern Colorado

© 2021
Published October 11, 2021 at 3:19 PM MDT
The Cordova home
Tess Novotny
/
KUNC
The Cordova family's adobe shed built in 1921 in Fort Collins.

Colorado’s independent redistricting commission recently approved a new congressional map that would form the state’s newest district stretching from Greeley to the northern tip of Denver. But some say this plan will not give Latino voters enough influence. KUNC’s Scott Franz tells us about the latest objections to the new map.

In the early 20th century, people from across Europe and North America moved to the Front Range to work in the massive sugar beet industry. In Alta Vista, a sugar beet neighborhood northeast of Fort Collins, many settlers from Mexico and the American Southwest made their homes from adobe. Colorado Edition's Henry Zimmerman and Tess Novotny met up with fourth-generation northern Coloradan, Ashley Cordova, to learn about her family’s historic home and century’s worth of history in Fort Collins.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.
 
Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

