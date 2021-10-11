Colorado Edition: Independent redistricting commission; Latino history in Northern Colorado

Colorado’s independent redistricting commission recently approved a new congressional map that would form the state’s newest district stretching from Greeley to the northern tip of Denver. But some say this plan will not give Latino voters enough influence. KUNC’s Scott Franz tells us about the latest objections to the new map.

In the early 20th century, people from across Europe and North America moved to the Front Range to work in the massive sugar beet industry. In Alta Vista, a sugar beet neighborhood northeast of Fort Collins, many settlers from Mexico and the American Southwest made their homes from adobe. Colorado Edition's Henry Zimmerman and Tess Novotny met up with fourth-generation northern Coloradan, Ashley Cordova, to learn about her family’s historic home and century’s worth of history in Fort Collins.

