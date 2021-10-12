Colorado Edition: Smoke in the air; historic property in Colorado Springs; calls for prison reform

Colorado’s air quality has not improved much over the past 10 years, which is partly due to an increase in wildfires. KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna tells us how wildfire activity, worsened by climate change, is impacting our air.

The Union Printers Home in Colorado Springs was once the world’s largest care facility for printers suffering from tuberculosis and “black lung.” Now, its renovators are finding a slew of artifacts and documents that point to the dynamic history of the place. Businessman and documentarian Darin Zaruba tells us more about the stories housed inside the historic buildings.

When Buck Adams was incarcerated, he made $7 a month teaching yoga. Now he advocates for inmates to make a livable income while they are behind bars. KUNC’s Alana Schreiber spoke with Buck about how his nonprofit, Art for Redemption , which aims to create an avenue for inmates to make money off of the artwork they produce while in prison.

