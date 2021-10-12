© 2021
Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: NPR's Founding Mothers

Published October 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM MDT
Jimmy Carter
Charles Tasnadi
/
AP
President Jimmy Carter is pictured with Susan Stamberg just before broadcast of a National Public Radio call-in program from Washington, Oct. 13, 1979 in Washington. The president was slated to answer questions called in by listeners.

Back in May, NPR celebrated its 50th anniversary and all of the pioneers who helped build the broadcast empire back in its early days. Four instrumental members of the earliest days of NPR are Susan Stamford, Linda Wertheimer, Nina Totenberg and Cokie Roberts. These so-called “Founding Mothers” who helped chart new trails, open doors, lead the way for women in the field of radio journalism.

Lisa Napoli is a journalist, and the author of Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie. She joined Colorado Edition to discuss her new book and the lives of these NPR trailblazers.

KUNC's Colorado EditionBooksHistoryJournalismNPR
Alana Schreiber
As a radio producer, I help make the Colorado Edition program come to life. I help to schedule guests, produce interviews, edit audio, and write for our weekly newsletter.
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
