Fort Collins woman wins national pageant for people with disabilities

Published October 14, 2021 at 1:59 PM MDT
Savanah Overturf
Maria Found
/
Savanah Overturf is crowned Miss Amazing 2021 at the July pageant in Nashville.

The national Miss Amazing pageant celebrates women and girls with disabilities of all kinds. This year’s Miss Amazing 2021, Savanah Overturf, is from Fort Collins. She was crowned at the national competition in Nashville in July.

Overturf is a communications student at Colorado State University, a slam poet, and a fierce advocate for people with disabilities. She joined Colorado Edition to talk about her plans for her year-long reign as Miss Amazing.

Disabilities
