What Biden's 'Build Back Better' agenda could mean for Colorado's climate change fight

During a September visit to Colorado, President Joe Biden discussed the urgent need to address climate change, and highlighted how his proposed spending package would help those efforts.

That package, along with much of his "Build Back Better" agenda, is facing big challenges in gaining lawmaker support in Washington. While it remains to be seen if it will advance in its current form or undergo significant changes, the proposal does prioritize climate change in substantive ways.

Matthew Garrington, senior manager of the Environmental Defense Action Fund, spoke with Colorado Edition about how the spending package could help fund climate change action in the state.