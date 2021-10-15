© 2021
Aurora launches new, alternative response team for handling behavioral health crises

Published October 15, 2021 at 4:45 PM MDT
Photo courtesy of Courtney Tassin
From left to right: Aurora Mobile Response Team program manager Courtney Tassin, Falck Rocky Mountain paramedic Alex James and Aurora Mental Health clinician Tandis Hashemi.

The city of Aurora launched a new crisis intervention program last month. The Aurora Mobile Response Team, under the city’s Division of Housing and Community, is sending unarmed, trained mental health professionals to respond to some emergency calls. The idea is to provide better support and de-escalation for people experiencing mental health crises.

It’s currently in a pilot phase through March 12, 2022. They are accepting calls in northwest Aurora Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more about the mobile response team and how it works, we spoke with program manager Courtney Tassin, Falck Rocky Mountain paramedic Alex James and Aurora Mental Health clinician Tandis Hashemi.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionAuroraMental HealthPolice Reform
