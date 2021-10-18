Colorado Edition: Ongoing drought; Larimer County mask mandate; green technology

Starting last Friday, water experts from across the West have been testifying before Congress about the ongoing drought. KUNC’s Alex Hager joins us to talk about how declining water levels and increasing temperatures are hurting water supply.

This Wednesday, a new Larimer County mandate requiring masks in all public indoor spaces will go into effect. Larimer County’s public health director Tom Gonzales tells us how he hopes this mandate will mitigate the spread of the delta variant and overcrowding at hospital ICUs.

President Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better" agenda includes a $3.5 trillion spending plan that prioritizes climate action. But over at CU Boulder, a new research center is already building on that momentum with the Building Energy Smart Technology (BEST) Center. Moncef Krarti , professor of engineering at CU Boulder and director of BEST Center, and Kyri Baker , assistant professor of architecture and engineering tell us more about the field of green technology.

