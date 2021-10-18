Larimer County to implement new indoor mask requirement as ICUs hit capacity

A new Larimer County mask mandate requiring masks in all public indoor spaces will go into effect Wednesday at noon. The mandate, announced last Friday, is an attempt to slow rapidly increasing case numbers of COVID-19 and the delta variant.

Larimer County public health officials say local hospital ICUs have been operating at or above capacity for the last four weeks. 40% of patients in Larimer County ICUs have COVID-19, and 90% are unvaccinated.

Larimer County’s public health director Tom Gonzales joined us to talk about the new mask mandate, and what he hopes it will accomplish.