© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Larimer County to implement new indoor mask requirement as ICUs hit capacity

Published October 18, 2021 at 2:19 PM MDT
mask required.jpg
Multnomah County Communications
/
CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

A new Larimer County mask mandate requiring masks in all public indoor spaces will go into effect Wednesday at noon. The mandate, announced last Friday, is an attempt to slow rapidly increasing case numbers of COVID-19 and the delta variant.

Larimer County public health officials say local hospital ICUs have been operating at or above capacity for the last four weeks. 40% of patients in Larimer County ICUs have COVID-19, and 90% are unvaccinated.

Larimer County’s public health director Tom Gonzales joined us to talk about the new mask mandate, and what he hopes it will accomplish.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionCOVID-19CoronavirusMasksLarimer County
Stay Connected
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
See stories by Tess Novotny
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole