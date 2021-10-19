© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Special Olympics Colorado inducts new Hall of Fame members

Published October 19, 2021 at 3:08 PM MDT
Lauren Kelly.jpg
Courtesy Ashtyn Anderson
Lauren Kelly (left) received the award for Female Athlete of the Year at Special Olympics Colorado's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Oct. 2021.

On Oct. 13, Special Olympics Colorado held their Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Denver. Athletes, coaches and families were honored for their contributions to the organization.

Of course, the pandemic hasn’t made things easy for the Special Olympics community. Last March, we spoke to Megan Scremin, CEO & president of Special Olympics Colorado, about how the organization was adapting to COVID-19 restrictions, but still managing to carry out events.

Thus, last week’s celebration did much more than honor athletic achievements. It recognized how athletes and organizers have persevered through the pandemic over the last year and a half.

Special Olympics Colorado president and CEO, Megan Scremin, and 2021 Female Athlete of the Year, Lauren Kelly, joined us to talk more about the ceremony and what the organization has planned next.

Alana Schreiber
As a radio producer, I help make the Colorado Edition program come to life.
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day.
