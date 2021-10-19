Special Olympics Colorado inducts new Hall of Fame members

On Oct. 13, Special Olympics Colorado held their Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Denver. Athletes, coaches and families were honored for their contributions to the organization.

Of course, the pandemic hasn’t made things easy for the Special Olympics community. Last March, we spoke to Megan Scremin, CEO & president of Special Olympics Colorado, about how the organization was adapting to COVID-19 restrictions, but still managing to carry out events.

Thus, last week’s celebration did much more than honor athletic achievements. It recognized how athletes and organizers have persevered through the pandemic over the last year and a half.

Special Olympics Colorado president and CEO, Megan Scremin, and 2021 Female Athlete of the Year, Lauren Kelly, joined us to talk more about the ceremony and what the organization has planned next.