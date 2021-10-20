© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

A sneak preview of local issues on the November ballot

Published October 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM MDT
voting_ballot_dropoff_20191105.jpg
Jackie Hai
/
KUNC

Election Day is now a little less than two weeks away. Ballots have been mailed to eligible voters, along with the statewide voter guide known as the Blue Book. In addition to the three statewide measures, voters also have a fair number of local issues to decide on, including questions on housing, marijuana sales taxes and charter amendments.

Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, joined Colorado Edition to break down some of the down-ballot questions soon to face Colorado voters.

KUNC's Colorado Edition2021 ElectionVoting
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
