A sneak preview of local issues on the November ballot

Election Day is now a little less than two weeks away. Ballots have been mailed to eligible voters, along with the statewide voter guide known as the Blue Book. In addition to the three statewide measures, voters also have a fair number of local issues to decide on, including questions on housing, marijuana sales taxes and charter amendments.

Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, joined Colorado Edition to break down some of the down-ballot questions soon to face Colorado voters.