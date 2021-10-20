Colorado Edition: COVID-19 in schools; November ballot preview; breakdowns in the school food supply chain

While cases of COVID-19 are declining in many areas of the country after a September spike, Colorado is not following this trend. KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna tells us about recent COVID outbreaks in the state’s schools.

Election Day is a little less than two weeks away. Colorado voters will soon be faced with questions regarding housing, marijuana sales taxes and charter amendments. Kevin Bommer , executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, joins us to break down municipal ballot questions.

Disruptions in food supply chain systems are causing shortages in breakfast and lunch programs at schools across the country, including in Colorado. Beth Wallace , executive director for Food and Nutrition Services at Jefferson County Schools, tells us how schools are responding to a limited food supply.

