School cafeterias grapple with food supply and staffing shortages

Published October 20, 2021 at 2:44 PM MDT
David Zalubowski
/
AP
File photo of Norma Ordonez preparing take-away lunches on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 for students kept out of class because of the coronavirus at Rihard Castro Elementary School, in west Denver.

Breakdowns in food supply chain systems are causing shortages in breakfast and lunch programs at schools across the country, including in Colorado. This means schools are having to change and pare down daily menus for students, in addition to dealing with staff shortages in cafeterias.

Beth Wallace is the executive director for Food and Nutrition Services at Jefferson County Schools. She is also the president of the National School Nutritional Association. We spoke with her about what’s happening in school cafeterias.

KUNC's Colorado EditionChildrenK-12 EducationFood
