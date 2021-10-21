Colorado Edition: New cannabinoid research center; Colorado spooky storytelling; ski map painting

Earlier this week, Colorado State University opened the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center. KUNC’s Stephanie Daniel tells us how the new center plans to study the health benefits of cannabinoids on both humans and animals.

Throughout the month of October, there are plenty of spooky experiences to be had across northern Colorado – but LuneAseas , a multimedia collaborative in Fort Collins – is taking things to the next level. We speak to members of the organization about their upcoming Grim Mountain Legends event series, which will immerse guests into the state’s haunted history.

After painting more than 200 ski resort maps in multiple countries, legendary ski map artist James Niehues has decided to retire, but not before passing the torch forward to illustrator and cartographer Rad Smith . We speak to both artists about the past and present of ski map painting.

