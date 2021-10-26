© 2021
School board races are heating up across the country, and Colorado is no exception

Published October 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM MDT
psd_board_of_education_meeting_20200623.png
Poudre School Disctrict

School board races across the country are heating up ahead of the November election. And as issues like COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates and teaching about racism in American history classes gain prominence in local races, it’s common to see and hear protestors creating disruptions at school board meetings — whether those meetings are in-person or online.

At the same time, in some areas, a record number of candidates are vying for open seats. To learn more about how local school board elections are playing out, Colorado Edition spoke to Chalkbeat Colorado’s bureau chief, Erica Meltzer.

