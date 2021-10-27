Former home of Fort Collins' first known Black high school graduate is now a historic landmark

At first glance, the house on 308 Cherry Street in Fort Collins might not be much to look at. But the modest, 600-square-foot, magenta-colored structure was once home to Virgil Thomas, who became the first known African American to graduate from a Fort Collins high school in 1940.

On Sept. 21, the Fort Collins City Council voted to approve a new landmark designation for the house. This will be Fort Collins’ first historical landmark that recognizes the city’s Black history.

While Thomas was just one of many people of color who contributed to life and culture in Northern Colorado, residents hope this new landmark status will be a stepping stone toward elevating more diverse stories from Fort Collins’ history.

To learn more about this historical designation and its larger impact, Colorado Edition spoke to homeowner and lawyer Kim Baker Medina, and member of Fort Collins’ BIPOC Alliance Core Team, Rahshida Perez.