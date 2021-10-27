© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Former home of Fort Collins' first known Black high school graduate is now a historic landmark

Published October 27, 2021 at 2:09 PM MDT
1 of 2  — 1969
The house on 308 Cherry Street in 1969. It was once home to Virgil Thomas, the first known African American to graduate from a Fort Collins high school.
Lesley Struc / Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
2 of 2  — 2021
The house on 308 Cherry Streey in 2021. It was once home to Virgil Thomas, the first known African American to graduate from a Fort Collins high school.
Alana Schreiber / KUNC

At first glance, the house on 308 Cherry Street in Fort Collins might not be much to look at. But the modest, 600-square-foot, magenta-colored structure was once home to Virgil Thomas, who became the first known African American to graduate from a Fort Collins high school in 1940.

On Sept. 21, the Fort Collins City Council voted to approve a new landmark designation for the house. This will be Fort Collins’ first historical landmark that recognizes the city’s Black history.

While Thomas was just one of many people of color who contributed to life and culture in Northern Colorado, residents hope this new landmark status will be a stepping stone toward elevating more diverse stories from Fort Collins’ history.

To learn more about this historical designation and its larger impact, Colorado Edition spoke to homeowner and lawyer Kim Baker Medina, and member of Fort Collins’ BIPOC Alliance Core Team, Rahshida Perez.

Virgil Thomas high school photo
Lesley Struc / Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
Portrait of Virgil Thomas, son of John Thomas and Mamie Thomas of Fort Collins, Colorado. This photo appeared as Virgil's senior photo in the 1940 Fort Collins High School yearbook The Lambkin.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionBlack HistoryHistoric PreservationColorado HistoryFort Collins
Stay Connected
Alana Schreiber
As a radio producer, I help make the Colorado Edition program come to life. I help to schedule guests, produce interviews, edit audio, and write for our weekly newsletter.
See stories by Alana Schreiber
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole