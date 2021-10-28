Expanded adult diversion programs seek to bring restorative justice to Larimer and Jackson counties

Earlier this month, the District Attorney’s office in Colorado’s 8th Judicial District significantly expanded diversion opportunities for adults in Larimer and Jackson counties. The expanded adult diversion program aims to hold offenders accountable for their actions in a way that diverts them from the criminal justice system, and instead focuses on reducing future harm.

In addition to helping avert jail time for those with qualifying offenses, the program also seeks to address issues of behavioral and mental health that lead to crimes, looking into root causes and finding methods of prevention.

To learn more about the program, Colorado Edition spoke to Colorado’s 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin.