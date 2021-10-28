© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Expanded adult diversion programs seek to bring restorative justice to Larimer and Jackson counties

Published October 28, 2021 at 1:33 PM MDT
Larimer County Justice Center.jpg
City of Fort Collins
/
CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
The Larimer County Justice Center.

Earlier this month, the District Attorney’s office in Colorado’s 8th Judicial District significantly expanded diversion opportunities for adults in Larimer and Jackson counties. The expanded adult diversion program aims to hold offenders accountable for their actions in a way that diverts them from the criminal justice system, and instead focuses on reducing future harm.

In addition to helping avert jail time for those with qualifying offenses, the program also seeks to address issues of behavioral and mental health that lead to crimes, looking into root causes and finding methods of prevention.

To learn more about the program, Colorado Edition spoke to Colorado’s 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionCriminal JusticeLarimer County
Stay Connected
Alana Schreiber
As a radio producer, I help make the Colorado Edition program come to life. I help to schedule guests, produce interviews, edit audio, and write for our weekly newsletter.
See stories by Alana Schreiber
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole