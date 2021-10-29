Colorado Edition: Update from an Afghan refugee; in-person elementary school

In August, as the U.S. was withdrawing from Afghanistan, Mahmod Shamsi and his family went into hiding. Shamsi had worked for the Afghan government and the Taliban was looking for him. He feared for his life — and his phone was his lifeline. On the other side were people like Kelsey Baun, a friend in Fort Collins, who helped launch a campaign to evacuate Shamsi, his wife, their two young girls, and Shamsi’s sister. KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna brought Shamsi’s story to Colorado Edition in September. Now, he gives us an update.

Most schools in Colorado are back to in-person learning — which, for some students, has meant a return to a routine closer to the pre-pandemic “normal.” But young students who spent a formative year at home are experiencing a bigger adjustment. Colorado Edition spoke with two teachers who are helping their students navigate this change: Jennifer Hughes, a second-grade teacher at Butler Elementary in Fort Lupton, and Ivory Jarman, an English Language Education teacher for kindergarteners at Samuels Elementary in Denver.

