Colorado Edition: Rent gets less affordable; selling off public lands; Greeley voting rights exhibit

More than 17% of Coloradans are renters. According to an analysis from Headwaters Economics, a Montana-based, independent think tank, the largely unprecedented growth in housing costs over the last year has impacted renters more than homeowners. This is especially the case with housing unaffordability. Megan Lawson, an economist with Headwaters Economics, and author of that analysis, joined us to explain that gap, and how things got to this point.

Home prices in some areas of the West have skyrocketed by more than a third in the past year. That’s prompting politicians on both sides of the aisle to push for a controversial solution – selling off some public lands to build affordable homes. Nate Hegyi from the Mountain West News Bureau brings us the story.

A new exhibit at the Greeley History Museum puts the spotlight on the importance of voting to create lasting change in society. The exhibit stems from the 2020 celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment — which officially granted women the vote — although in Colorado, women had fought for, and won, voting rights more than two decades earlier. We met up with Holly Berg, curator of exhibits for the museum, for a tour.

