KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: New congressional map; Denver Art Museum expansion; Coors Field’s oldest usher

Published November 2, 2021 at 2:50 PM MDT
terrace.jpeg
By Andy Sinclair
Courtesy of Denver Art Musesum
A rooftop terrace outside of the Martin Building at the Denver Art Museum.

On Monday, the state Supreme Court approved a new congressional map, drawn for the first time by an independent commission instead of the state legislature. The map now heads to the Colorado Secretary of State, and will be used in congressional elections for the next decade. We got an update from Thy Vo, who covers politics for the Colorado Sun.

Last month, the Denver Art Museum re-opened part of its campus that has been in the works for years: The Martin Building. It was originally opened in 1971, and was designed by Italian architect Gio Ponti. In total, the expansion project came in around $150 million. The museum says their curation has also been reimagined, with a commitment to inclusion in the Martin Building galleries. We talk about the project with Andrea Fulton, chief strategy officer and deputy director for the Denver Art Museum.

In early October, we introduced you to a Rockies fan favorite: usher Mary O'Dell. The 84-year-old Fort Collins resident is quite possibly the most popular usher in Coors Field history. We listen back to a profile of O’Dell.

