KUNC's Colorado Edition

The Colorado Supreme Court signed off on a new congressional district map. Here's what that means

Published November 2, 2021 at 2:58 PM MDT
On Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court unanimously approved a new congressional map, drawn for the first time by an independent commission instead of by members of the state legislature. Several legal challenges were made after the map was submitted, arguing the boundaries had been drawn unfairly, but the court ultimately rejected them.

“This year has marked a watershed for congressional redistricting in Colorado,” Justice Monica Marquez wrote in the court’s decision. “For the first time, the state’s congressional district map is not the product of politics or litigation; it is instead the product of public input, transparent deliberation, and compromise among twelve ordinary voters representing the diversity of our state.”

It now goes to the Colorado Secretary of State and will be used in Congressional elections for the next decade. For details about the new map and the process that led to its creation, Colorado Edition spoke with Thy Vo, a reporter for the Colorado Sun.

