Colorado Edition: 2021 election results; climate literature

This year, Coloradans voted on three statewide ballot measures, as well as a host of local questions. We explore some of the results of Tuesday’s election, including why none of the statewide proposals gained the necessary voter support, with KUNC’s Capitol Coverage reporter, Scott Franz ; executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, Kevin Bommer ; and bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado, Erica Meltzer .

The program One Book One Boulder invites residents of the city to read and discuss the same work of literature. This year, All We Can Save , an anthology of writings about the intersection of climate action and feminist thought, is the book of choice. We talk to one of the book's contributors — poet, writer and professor at Colorado State University, Camille Dungy — to learn more about climate literature.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and edited by Henry Zimmerman ( @kombuchacowboy) . Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Play , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!