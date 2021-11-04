Rural Colorado teen documents coming out as trans in personal photo essay

Paonia, Colorado, a town of about 1,500, is situated along the North Fork Valley in Delta County, the west-central area of Colorado. It’s the kind of place where everyone knows each other, and personal news travels fast.

16-year-old Apollo Rodriquez knows this well. Last May, Rodriquez came out as transgender. During that time, he also had a summer internship with a photographer. Part of the internship included working on a month-long photo project. Rodriquez chose to document the earliest days of his transition in a photo essay, which was recently published in High Country News.

Rodriquez joined Colorado Edition to talk about his project, the reflective nature of self-portraiture and coming out as trans in rural Colorado.