Colorado Edition: Schools respond to rising COVID cases; emphasizing safety in the Colorado arts scene

Colorado is still seeing COVID-19 cases spread throughout the state, and education officials are among those keeping a watchful eye on the numbers. Greeley-Evans District 6 superintendent Dr. Deirdre Pilch tells how schools are handling the pandemic for a second school year.

While many people are rushing back to theaters, concert halls and other arts spaces open for the first time since the pandemic, others are apprehensive about safety at conventional entertainment venues. Denver locals Amy Karp and Ileana Rivera tell us about their new collective Text Me When You’re Home, which seeks to make a safer, more uplifting arts scene for Coloradans.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and edited by Henry Zimmerman ( @kombuchacowboy) . Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Play , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!