Front Range collective 'Text Me When You're Home' wants to make local arts events safer and more uplifting

With concerts slowly coming back into motion over the course of the year, many of us have already leapt at the opportunity to reunite with the joy of live music and other arts events. But while some are rushing back to theaters, concert halls and DIY venues, others are apprehensive to get back to the same old scene.

Conventional venues aren’t always the safest places, especially for women, queer folks and BIPOC individuals. And it can be hard, if not impossible, to enjoy what’s happening on stage when you’re feeling uncomfortable.

In recognition of this issue and other issues pervasive in the arts scene, two Denverites — Amy Karp and Ileana Rivera — co-founded Text Me When You’re Home. This collective organizes events across the Front Range and seeks to make the arts scene in Colorado safer and more uplifting. They joined Colorado Edition to discuss their work.