© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades.
Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Front Range collective 'Text Me When You're Home' wants to make local arts events safer and more uplifting

Published November 8, 2021 at 1:26 PM MST
A photo of two women at a local arts event, smiling for a photo. In the background, event-goers mill about in conversation.
Courtesy of Text Me When You're Home
Text Me When You're Home co-founders Amy Karp and Ileana Rivera.

With concerts slowly coming back into motion over the course of the year, many of us have already leapt at the opportunity to reunite with the joy of live music and other arts events. But while some are rushing back to theaters, concert halls and DIY venues, others are apprehensive to get back to the same old scene.

Conventional venues aren’t always the safest places, especially for women, queer folks and BIPOC individuals. And it can be hard, if not impossible, to enjoy what’s happening on stage when you’re feeling uncomfortable.

In recognition of this issue and other issues pervasive in the arts scene, two Denverites — Amy Karp and Ileana Rivera — co-founded Text Me When You’re Home. This collective organizes events across the Front Range and seeks to make the arts scene in Colorado safer and more uplifting. They joined Colorado Edition to discuss their work.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Henry Zimmerman
I host and produce KUNC’s in-depth, regional newsmagazine Colorado Edition, which has me searching across our state for peculiar and impactful stories to bring to listeners, always with a focus on empowering the people who hear our show and speaking through them to our guests. I am also a big nerd about field recording and audio editing, my dedication to which I hope serves our listeners who care about audio as much as I do.
See stories by Henry Zimmerman