Colorado Edition: Triage care ethics; school staffing shortages

Published November 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST
Shawina Tims is a Title I literacy and language intervention specialist at Woolley Elementary School.

Recently, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order that gives the state control over hospital admissions and transfers. This comes as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado climbs to its highest level since last December. Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, and Dr. Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, tell us how overwhelmed hospitals are implementing triage care.

School employee shortages are causing problems across the country, with two Colorado school districts set to cancel classes on Friday, Nov. 12 due to a lack of staff. Nate Hegyi of the Mountain West News Bureau tells us how staffing shortages in Las Vegas are causing principals to perform custodial and food service tasks. And Poudre School District transportation director Jake Bell and school bus driver Jessica Bard tell us how schools in Northern Colorado are grappling with limited bus drivers.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. 

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

