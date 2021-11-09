Colorado Edition: Triage care ethics; school staffing shortages

Recently, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order that gives the state control over hospital admissions and transfers. This comes as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado climbs to its highest level since last December. Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, and Dr. Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, tell us how overwhelmed hospitals are implementing triage care.

School employee shortages are causing problems across the country, with two Colorado school districts set to cancel classes on Friday, Nov. 12 due to a lack of staff. Nate Hegyi of the Mountain West News Bureau tells us how staffing shortages in Las Vegas are causing principals to perform custodial and food service tasks. And Poudre School District transportation director Jake Bell and school bus driver Jessica Bard tell us how schools in Northern Colorado are grappling with limited bus drivers.

