Exploring the ethics behind Gov. Polis' triage care order

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado is at its highest level since last December. With hospitals filling up, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Oct. 31 that gives the state control over hospital admissions and transfers.

For an update on the latest COVID-19 case number modeling, we spoke with Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health. We also talked with Dr. Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, about the ethics behind the governor’s new order.