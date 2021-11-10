Colorado Edition: Larimer County COVID-19 update; Denver’s World Cup bid

Last month, Larimer County implemented a new indoor mask mandate in response to climbing cases of COVID-19 in the area. County public health director Tom Gonzales tells us about the effectiveness of the new mandate thus far.

The 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup is coming to North America, and Denver wants to be a part of it. Matthew Payne , executive director of the Denver Sports Commission, tells us about the city’s recent bid to host a handful of World Cup games, and the legacy he hopes to see as a result.

