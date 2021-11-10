Larimer County pursues new COVID-19 treatment center, ends most business exemptions for mask mandate

Last month, Larimer County re-implemented an indoor mask mandate as a way of combatting rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. That mandate is still in place as cases continue to climb and overwhelm hospitals in the county, many of which have been at or above capacity since the middle of August.

With the COVID-19 vaccine soon to be available for kids ages through 11, booster shots rolling out for vaccinated adults, and the increasing availability of monoclonal antibody treatments, health officials are cautiously optimistic. Tom Gonzales, public health director for Larimer County, gives us an update.