The World Cup is coming to North America, and Denver wants to be a part of it
The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is set to take place in 16 cities across North America. While Canada and Mexico will each host games in three cities, the United States will be hosting games in 10. And Denver is one of 17 U.S. cities vying for one of those spots.
While some U.S. cities on the short list like Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta boast newer, billion-dollar soccer stadiums, Denver can claim a central location, good weather, efficient transportation systems and a burgeoning interest in the sport of soccer across the state.
For more on Denver’s bid, Colorado Edition spoke to Matthew Payne, executive director of the Denver Sports Commission. He told us why Denver is an ideal location to host a global event, and the legacy he hopes to see as a result.