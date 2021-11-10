© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades.
Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

The World Cup is coming to North America, and Denver wants to be a part of it

Published November 10, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST
W Cup 2026 Sites Denver Soccer
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Victor Montagliani, right, a Canadian businessman from West Vancouver and president of CONCACAF and member of the FIFA council, and Colin Smith, left, chief competitions and events officer for FIFA, listen during a news conference on the World Cup 2026 bid being offered by Denver during a tour of Empower Field at Mile High, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Denver. Eighteen stadiums in 17 areas are bidding for the event, which will be the first with 48 nations and the first with three co-hosts, the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is set to take place in 16 cities across North America. While Canada and Mexico will each host games in three cities, the United States will be hosting games in 10. And Denver is one of 17 U.S. cities vying for one of those spots.

While some U.S. cities on the short list like Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta boast newer, billion-dollar soccer stadiums, Denver can claim a central location, good weather, efficient transportation systems and a burgeoning interest in the sport of soccer across the state.

For more on Denver’s bid, Colorado Edition spoke to Matthew Payne, executive director of the Denver Sports Commission. He told us why Denver is an ideal location to host a global event, and the legacy he hopes to see as a result.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionDenverFootball (soccer)2026 FIFA World Cup
Stay Connected
Alana Schreiber
As a radio producer, I help make the Colorado Edition program come to life. I help to schedule guests, produce interviews, edit audio, and write for our weekly newsletter.
See stories by Alana Schreiber
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole