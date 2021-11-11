© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition Veterans Day Special: Former combat troops reflect on service, WWII vets receive recognition

Published November 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST
NerdWallet-GI Bill
Brennan Linsley
/
AP
In this Dec. 5, 2012 file photo, soldiers salute the U.S. flag during the Pledge of Allegiance at a welcome home ceremony for soldiers returning from a deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Carson, Colorado.

Over the summer, U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan, closing a chapter to the country’s longest war. KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna tells us how two Northern Colorado veterans of the War on Terror, former Marine Christopher Martin and former Army sergeant Travis Weiner, are thinking about the current state of Afghanistan.

While many veterans from World War II are no longer with us, their legacies are everlasting. Michael de Yoanna also brings us the stories of a Black colonel from Denver who was a trailblazer for diversity in the military, and a 102-year-old veteran who only recently received medals he was awarded long ago.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. 

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

