Colorado Edition Veterans Day Special: Former combat troops reflect on service, WWII vets receive recognition

Over the summer, U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan, closing a chapter to the country’s longest war. KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna tells us how two Northern Colorado veterans of the War on Terror, former Marine Christopher Martin and former Army sergeant Travis Weiner , are thinking about the current state of Afghanistan.

While many veterans from World War II are no longer with us, their legacies are everlasting. Michael de Yoanna also brings us the stories of a Black colonel from Denver who was a trailblazer for diversity in the military, and a 102-year-old veteran who only recently received medals he was awarded long ago.

