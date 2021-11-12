© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: A conversation with Colorado author Jenny Shank

Published November 12, 2021 at 2:39 PM MST
In Mixed Company, author Jenny Shank presents the reader with stories of connection across the boundaries of gender, race, age and economic status. Set in the backdrop of an economically struggling and racially tense Denver, the characters in this collection of short stories still manage to find their voices.

Shank joined Colorado Edition to discuss Mixed Company, which was awarded the 2020 George Garret Fiction Prize and is set to be published on Nov. 15. The Denver-raised Boulder resident currently teaches in the Mile High MFA program at Regis University and the Lighthouse Writers Workshop in Denver. Her stories, essays, satire and reviews have appeared in publications including The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and Dear McSweeney’s, and many others.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. 

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

