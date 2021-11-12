Colorado Edition: A conversation with Colorado author Jenny Shank

In Mixed Company , author Jenny Shank presents the reader with stories of connection across the boundaries of gender, race, age and economic status. Set in the backdrop of an economically struggling and racially tense Denver, the characters in this collection of short stories still manage to find their voices.

Shank joined Colorado Edition to discuss Mixed Company, which was awarded the 2020 George Garret Fiction Prize and is set to be published on Nov. 15. The Denver-raised Boulder resident currently teaches in the Mile High MFA program at Regis University and the Lighthouse Writers Workshop in Denver. Her stories, essays, satire and reviews have appeared in publications including The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and Dear McSweeney’s, and many others.

