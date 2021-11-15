Colorado Edition: Family legacies on rural lands; recidivism reduction

While small farming communities are — for the most part — only getting smaller, some young people are returning to the rural lands they once left behind. KUNC’s Adam Rayes talks to families who come from generations of Colorado farmers and explores the legacies of their lands.

Each year, more than 8,500 people are released from Colorado prisons, but nearly half go back behind bars within three years of release. The Colorado Sun’s Tatiana Flowers tells us about a new initiative from the Attorney General’s office to invest in reentry services and increase hiring rates for those recently released from prison.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and edited by Henry Zimmerman ( @kombuchacowboy) . Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Play , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!